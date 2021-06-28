Crash Champions Acquires Five Collision Repair Centers in Colorado

Marks entry into Colorado with acquisitions in Denver and Fort Collins metro areas.

Crash Champions, LLC announced it has entered the Colorado market with the acquisition of five collision repair centers in two separate transactions. Crash Champions acquired Auto Collision Experts (ACE), with four locations in the Fort Collins metropolitan area, and Karas Auto Body, a single shop located in Thornton. These transactions provide Crash Champions with a meaningful presence in the Front Range corridor, with a population of over 5 million, and complements the footprint in the Midwestern market.

“With the integration of ACE and Karas into our platform,