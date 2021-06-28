CollisionWeek

ASE Adds Spanish-Language Option on Website

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has added a new Spanish-language option to its website.

ASEBy clicking on “English” in the lower right corner of the homepage, visitors to can select “Español” as their preferred language to view the informative content and experience the streamlined functionality of the newly redesigned website.  

“At ASE, we are always looking for ways to make it easier for service professionals to access information about testing and certification,” said Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO. “By translating ASE.com to Spanish, we have made it easier for the growing number of Spanish-speaking technicians,

