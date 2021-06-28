ACD and Attestiv Collaborate to Bring AI-Photo Analysis to Auto Claims

AutoClaims Direct, Inc., (ACD) and Attestiv, Inc., a leading media authenticity platform announced a joint collaboration to bring photo verification and fraud detection to ACD’s CLARITY technology platform.

“Fraud awareness and prevention is critical in the insurance industry and ACD is delighted to work with Attestiv to provide technology tools for our auto insurance clients. This value-added solution to our CLARITY workflow technology will help adjusters do their jobs more accurately and efficiently,” stated ACD CEO, Ernie Bray.

Calling the insurance industry “ripe for modernization,” Attestiv CEO, Nicos Vekiarides, says their technology solution focus is on prevention and detection with