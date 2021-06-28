AASP/NJ and Vendors Begin Countdown to Northeast Trade Show on September 10-12

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) is preparing for the 2021 NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, which will be held in-person at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J. on September 10-12.

NORTHEAST’s return to a live format has inspired excitement from new and returning exhibitors that have already signed on to support the show and showcase their products and services to thousands of attendees. Not surprisingly, NORTHEAST Gold Sponsor Ford was one of the first to pledge its support.

“Ford first attended the show during the launch of the new 2015 F-150,” shares Gerry Bonanni, Ford’s