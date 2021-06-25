UK’s National Body Repair Association Hosts Greener Bodyshop Awards September 9

The National Body Repair Association (NBRA), the trade association for car body repairers in the UK, announced it will hold its Greener Bodyshop Awards at the West Midlands Safari Park on Thursday, September 9.

“Following the success of the first Greener Bodyshop Awards ceremony in 2019, the NBRA is pleased to announce we will be holding a second bigger event later this year, which will recognize vehicle body repairers in the industry who are committed to reducing their impact on the environment, by implementing measures for pollution and energy reduction”, says Chris Weeks, Director of the NBRA, the leading trade