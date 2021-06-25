Overall Parts Solutions CrashPal App Offers Vehicle Owners FNOL and Towing Request to Certified Collision Repair Centers

Overall Parts Solutions (OPS), a leader in automotive software solutions, announced the release of CrashPal, a no-cost mobile application designed to help create an effortless customer experience for first notice of loss after a collision.

CrashPal is a no-cost feature to Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat and Alfa Romeo owners and is available through their branded mobile apps.

CrashPal makes it easy to request towing service and have the vehicle towed directly to a Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat and Alfa Romeo Certified Collision Center where the vehicle can be repaired, adhering to safety standards. Through the app, the driver