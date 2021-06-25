CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Overall Parts Solutions CrashPal App Offers Vehicle Owners FNOL and Towing Request to Certified Collision Repair Centers

Overall Parts Solutions CrashPal App Offers Vehicle Owners FNOL and Towing Request to Certified Collision Repair Centers

By Leave a Comment

Overall Parts Solutions (OPS), a leader in automotive software solutions, announced the release of CrashPal, a no-cost mobile application designed to help create an effortless customer experience for first notice of loss after a collision.

OPS logoCrashPal is a no-cost feature to Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat and Alfa Romeo owners and is available through their branded mobile apps.

CrashPal makes it easy to request towing service and have the vehicle towed directly to a Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat and Alfa Romeo Certified Collision Center where the vehicle can be repaired, adhering to safety standards. Through the app, the driver

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey