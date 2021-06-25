June New Vehicle Sales Projected Above Last Year and Pre-Pandemic Levels

J.D. Power and LMC Automotive forecast good month but low inventory impacting pace. Average price of vehicles up over 10% compared to last year.
New-vehicle retail sales for the month of June are expected to show growth over June 2020 and June 2019, according to a joint forecast from J.D. Power and LMC Automotive. Retail sales of new vehicles this month are expected to reach 1,133,900 units, a 12.4% increase compared with June 2020, and a 0.3% increase compared with June 2019 when adjusted for selling days. June 2021 has the same number of selling days as June 2020 and
