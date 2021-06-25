BASF Announces Cloud-Based Digital Platform for Collision Repair

BASF’s Coatings division launches Refinity, a new, cloud-based, digital platform for its body shop customers all over the world. Refinity will provide customers with a seamless digital experience designed to drive efficiency in the areas of color, business, training and support solutions. The platform will also feature links to selected partners offerings to further connect customers to industry digital offerings that drive profitability and efficiency into the overall body shop process.

“At BASF, we are committed to working together with our customers. We passionately share one vision towards digitalization which will see more and more smart digital solutions that make