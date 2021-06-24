HD Repair Forum September 15-16 in Conjunction with TMC Fall Meeting in Cleveland

The American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council and the Heavy Duty Repair Forum, announced they have agreed to co-locate their fall events at the 2021 TMC Fall Meeting and Transportation Technology Exhibition held September 12-16 at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

The HD Repair Forum will take place September 15-16, with a schedule of events and registration information coming soon.

“We are pleased to welcome the HD Repair Forum and their attendees to join us this September,” said TMC Executive Director Robert Braswell. “Our events truly complement each other and should provide tremendous benefits for our members,