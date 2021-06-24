I-CAR Launches Online Electric Vehicle Resource Library for Collision Repair Industry

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced the creation of CHARGED for EV a new online Electric Vehicle (EV) resource to provide the inter-industry with a centralized information hub in support of the ongoing acceleration of EVs and their impact on the collision repair industry.

The complimentary resource features news and information relevant to EV training, EV definitions, I-CAR EV course information and the latest EV topics and trends, including insights from EV Subject Matter Experts within I-CAR and the Inter-Industry.

“Since hybrid and electric vehicles first started becoming relevant, members of the collision repair industry have required