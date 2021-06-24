CAPA Launches Tier 1 Replacement Parts Verification Program

Allows parts manufacturers to verify the only difference between their aftermarket and OEM parts is branding.

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA), the independent non-profit standard-setting and certification organization for automotive collision repair parts, announces the launch of its new Tier 1 Replacement Parts Verification Program. The program is available for any Tier 1 supplier that also produces an in-house, alternately branded version of car company original (CCO) or car company service (CCS) parts used for automotive repair.

CAPA Tier 1 Verification will help to ensure there are no changes – aside from branding such as trade name, trademarks and