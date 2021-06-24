Axalta Unveils Fully Automated Color Mixing Process for Customers in EMEA

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA) announced it will make available pre-filled bottles of basecoat from its industry leading premium refinish brands for Fillon Technologies’ new Daisy Wheel 3.0, enabling fully automated color mixing for the first time for its customers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Daisy Wheel, a 100% fully-automatic mixing machine, is the most efficient mixing process among body shops in the global refinish market. The machine offers better accuracy on the production of “ready to use” colors, reducing consumption and avoiding waste. Thanks to its extremely high dosing accuracy (+/- 0.05 g), color preparation is