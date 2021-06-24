CollisionWeek

Andy Cohen Promoted to President and COO at Snapsheet

Snapsheet announced the promotion of Andy Cohen to President and Chief Operating Officer. In this expanded role, Cohen will lead go-to-market activities across the suite of Snapsheet Cloud products (Claims, Payments and Appraisals) and Snapsheet Appraisal Services.  Additionally, Cohen will continue managing the execution of Snapsheet’s end-to-end customer outcomes, service and experience.

“Andy’s extensive industry background and demonstrated business acumen will strengthen Snapsheet’s business and expand our presence as we continue to invest in delivering game-changing claims management software and services,” said Brad Weisberg, CEO and Founder of Snapsheet. “Over the

