Andy Cohen Promoted to President and COO at Snapsheet

Snapsheet announced the promotion of Andy Cohen to President and Chief Operating Officer. In this expanded role, Cohen will lead go-to-market activities across the suite of Snapsheet Cloud products (Claims, Payments and Appraisals) and Snapsheet Appraisal Services. Additionally, Cohen will continue managing the execution of Snapsheet’s end-to-end customer outcomes, service and experience.

“Andy’s extensive industry background and demonstrated business acumen will strengthen Snapsheet’s business and expand our presence as we continue to invest in delivering game-changing claims management software and services,” said Brad Weisberg, CEO and Founder of Snapsheet. “Over the