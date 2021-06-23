Solera Adds Toyota and Lexus Vehicles to AudaVIN

Solera Holdings, Inc. announced the expansion of Toyota and Lexus makes and models to its Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) service, AudaVIN. With this addition, AudaVIN now covers over 80% of vehicles in the United States.
AudaVIN is an automated vehicle identification service that integrates seamlessly with Qapter, Solera’s AI-based estimating, repair, and evaluations solution. AudaVIN helps customers automatically identify a vehicle leveraging build data from manufacturers, to enable accurate pre-selection of data including graphics, parts, and labor relevant for damage capturing. The detailed specification analysis reduces inspection time and provides accurate part identification the first time for improved first
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.