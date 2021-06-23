Rhode Island Senate Passes Legislation to Clarify Paint, Body and Refinish Materials Payment Regulations

Bill now goes to Rhode Island House of Representatives.

Legislation in Rhode Island that seeks to update Unfair Claims Practices laws came one step closer to enactment with its passage yesterday by the Rhode Island Senate. The legislation, Senate Bill 870 (SB 870), introduced in May, seeks to amend Rhode Island’s Unfair Claims Settlement Practices Act, in Section 27-9.1-4 of the General Laws.

Currently, subsection 21 of the unfair claims practices definitions addresses materials stating:

(21) Refusing to compensate an auto body shop for documented charges as identified through industry recognized software programs or systems for paint and refinishing