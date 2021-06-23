PPG Launches Digital Color-Matching Device for Commercial Vehicles in EMEA

PPG (NYSE: PPG) announced the introduction of its ColorReader portable digital device in its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. ColorReader enables customers in the commercial vehicle sector to quickly and precisely match colors to the PPG Delfleet One color palette and international standard colors.

ColorReader is a Bluetooth-connected device that works with a dedicated app. Available for iOS and Android tablets and smartphones, the device provides a highly accurate color match in just a few seconds.

“All users have to do is download the ColorReader app, connect with their smartphone or tablet, and place ColorReader on the painted