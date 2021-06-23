Hyundai Acquires Robotics Firm Boston Dynamics from SoftBank

Hyundai Motor Group, Boston Dynamics, Inc. and SoftBank Group Corp. (SoftBank), on June 21 announced the completion of the Group’s acquisition of a controlling interest in Boston Dynamics from SoftBank, following the receipt of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The deal valued the mobile robot firm at $1.1 billion. Additional financial details were not disclosed.

By acquiring Boston Dynamics and securing a leading presence in the field of robotics, Hyundai is taking another major step toward its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider. To propel this transformation, the Group has invested substantially in the development of future