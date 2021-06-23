CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Hyundai Acquires Robotics Firm Boston Dynamics from SoftBank

Hyundai Acquires Robotics Firm Boston Dynamics from SoftBank

By Leave a Comment

Hyundai Motor Group, Boston Dynamics, Inc. and SoftBank Group Corp. (SoftBank), on June 21 announced the completion of the Group’s acquisition of a controlling interest in Boston Dynamics from SoftBank, following the receipt of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The deal valued the mobile robot firm at $1.1 billion. Additional financial details were not disclosed.

Hyundai Acquires Robotics Firm Boston Dynamics from SoftBank

By acquiring Boston Dynamics and securing a leading presence in the field of robotics, Hyundai is taking another major step toward its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider. To propel this transformation, the Group has invested substantially in the development of future

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey