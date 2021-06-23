1Collision Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Illinois

1Collision announced the addition of Warren’s Collision Center in Braidwood, Ill.

“We are looking forward to working with the 1Collision team, in assisting us in our business growth and performance, as well as benefitting from the value added programs and rebates they offer,” said Warren Wietting, owner of Warren’s Collision Center.

“We are excited to begin working with Warren and his staff, as they move into the next chapter of their business success” stated Joel Adcock, 1Collision Director of Business Development.

1Collision and partner CSN Collision Centres, a Canadian based Repair Network of premier independent collision repair centers, have a