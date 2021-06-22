CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Signature Collision Centers Merges with Crash Champions

Signature Collision Centers Merges with Crash Champions

By Leave a Comment

Following transaction, Crash Champions will have 118 collision repair centers across the U.S.

Crash Champions announced today that the Company has entered into an agreement with Signature Collision Centers, one of the largest family owned, independent collision repair companies on the East Coast, to add Signature’s 24 locations to the Crash Champions collision repair platform. The newly combined company will operate under the Crash Champions name and banner, creating a nation-wide platform with 118 locations across 12 states and the District of Columbia. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Signature Collision Centers Merges with Crash Champions

Headquartered in Annapolis, Md., Signature’s 24 locations are in states

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey