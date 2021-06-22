CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / LKQ’s Elitek Vehicle Services Expands into Remote Automotive Diagnostics and Programming

LKQ’s Elitek Vehicle Services Expands into Remote Automotive Diagnostics and Programming

By Leave a Comment

Effective today, Elitek Vehicle Services is expanding its services beyond on-site mobile diagnostics and repair to also include remote automotive diagnostics and remote programming. Repair facilities can now call one company, Elitek, to service all their diagnostic service needs.

Elitek Vehicle Services logoSince 2019, under the Elite Electronics and VeTech Automotive Electronics brands, LKQ’s diagnostic services business, now branded Elitek Vehicle Services, has grown to become the largest independent provider of mobile, on-site vehicle services to automotive collision repairers, mechanical repairers, and national fleets in the U.S.

With the addition of Remote diagnostics, Elitek can provide shops with a seamless, end-to-end process

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey