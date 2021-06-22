LKQ’s Elitek Vehicle Services Expands into Remote Automotive Diagnostics and Programming

Effective today, Elitek Vehicle Services is expanding its services beyond on-site mobile diagnostics and repair to also include remote automotive diagnostics and remote programming. Repair facilities can now call one company, Elitek, to service all their diagnostic service needs.

Since 2019, under the Elite Electronics and VeTech Automotive Electronics brands, LKQ’s diagnostic services business, now branded Elitek Vehicle Services, has grown to become the largest independent provider of mobile, on-site vehicle services to automotive collision repairers, mechanical repairers, and national fleets in the U.S.

With the addition of Remote diagnostics, Elitek can provide shops with a seamless, end-to-end process