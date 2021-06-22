Emilie Gaudet Named President and Chief Operating Officer of Uni-Select’s Canadian Automotive Group

Uni-Select Inc. announced the appointment of Emilie Gaudet to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer, Canadian Automotive Group, effective July 1.

In the last few years at Uni-Select, Emilie has held multiple roles such as Chief Financial Officer at FinishMaster and more recently, she took on the position of Vice-President, Corporate Finance and has been acting as interim Chief Financial Officer – Canadian Automotive Group (CAG).

Through her collaboration with several departments and her accomplishments on projects such as the Performance Improvement Plan