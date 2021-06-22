Emilie Gaudet Named President and Chief Operating Officer of Uni-Select’s Canadian Automotive Group

Uni-Select Inc. announced the appointment of Emilie Gaudet to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer, Canadian Automotive Group, effective July 1.
In the last few years at Uni-Select, Emilie has held multiple roles such as Chief Financial Officer at FinishMaster and more recently, she took on the position of Vice-President, Corporate Finance and has been acting as interim Chief Financial Officer – Canadian Automotive Group (CAG).
Through her collaboration with several departments and her accomplishments on projects such as the Performance Improvement Plan
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.