Jun Liao Named Regional President, Asia Pacific at Axalta

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) announced that Jun Liao is joining the Company as Regional President, Asia-Pacific effective July 15. Liao will report directly to CEO Robert Bryant and will manage all of Axalta’s business operations in the Asia-Pacific region and drive the Company’s growth strategy in the region.

“Asia Pacific represents one of the largest and most dynamic growth markets for Axalta, with significant opportunities across all our lines of business,” said Bryant. “Jun brings a deep understanding of the region and local markets, as well as established relationships with many customers in the region. He’s an exceptional