IAA Acquires Auto Exchange

Expands company’s footprint in New Jersey market.

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) announced today that it has acquired the entirety of the assets of Marisat, Inc. that does business as Auto Exchange, a salvage recovery industry leader in New Jersey. IAA will operate the business of Auto Exchange going forward. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1979, Auto Exchange is a highly respected, regional salvage industry leader in New Jersey. The acquisition will leverage existing assets to expand IAA’s physical presence in New Jersey and allow IAA to further serve the growing needs of the market and