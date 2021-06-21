Copart Opens New Location in North Dakota

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) announced a new location in Bismarck, N.D.
“We’re excited to serve our customers in North Dakota from our new location in Bismarck,” said Glenn Shipman, General Manager of Copart Bismarck.
Copart Bismarck will host weekly auctions at noon every Monday.
