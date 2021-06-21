AASP/NJ Virtual Meeting Presents Industry Solutions

To help bring forth practical solutions to help collision repairers overcome some of the industry’s most common obstacles, the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) welcomed business coach Barrett R. Smith of Auto Damage Experts, Inc. to lead a special discussion, “Are You at the End of Your Rope? Thinking There Has to be a Better Way?” during its June 16 virtual membership meeting.

An industry veteran who has served as both a body shop owner and an insurance adjuster, among other roles, Smith began by sharing that he has seen shop/insurer relations worsen over the years.