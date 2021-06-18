Tractable Raises $60 Million

Tractable announced a $60M Series D investment led by Insight Partners and Georgian. The round doubles the total raised by Tractable from $55 million to $115 million and values the company at $1 Billion

Tractable’s artificial intelligence (AI) analyzes vehicle damage photos in real time to accelerate decisions that can otherwise take days, such as predicting whether the car is repairable, or assessing what repairs should take place. Over 20 of the global top 100 auto insurers use Tractable today to help their customers get back to normal faster after an accident.

The investment will serve firstly to double down