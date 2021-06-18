CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Tractable Raises $60 Million

Tractable Raises $60 Million

By Leave a Comment

Tractable announced a $60M Series D investment led by Insight Partners and Georgian. The round doubles the total raised by Tractable from $55 million to $115 million and values the company at $1 Billion

Tractable’s artificial intelligence (AI) analyzes vehicle damage photos in real time to accelerate decisions that can otherwise take days, such as predicting whether the car is repairable, or assessing what repairs should take place. Over 20 of the global top 100 auto insurers use Tractable today to help their customers get back to normal faster after an accident.

The investment will serve firstly to double down

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey