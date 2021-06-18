CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / Research / Collision Repair Industry Production in March at Best Level Since Start of Pandemic

Collision Repair Industry Production in March at Best Level Since Start of Pandemic

By Leave a Comment

Production employment and hours worked both reach highest levels since year ago levels.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) covering the final March employment, hours worked and wages indicated growth on both a month-over-month basis and on a year-over-year basis.

Overall, total collision repair industry employment in March was down 4.7% compared to March 2020.

The industry’s total production, which we define as the total average weekly hours per month multiplied by the total number of production and non-supervisory workers employed each month, was 7.24 million man-hours in

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey