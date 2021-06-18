Collision Repair Industry Production in March at Best Level Since Start of Pandemic

Production employment and hours worked both reach highest levels since year ago levels.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) covering the final March employment, hours worked and wages indicated growth on both a month-over-month basis and on a year-over-year basis.

Overall, total collision repair industry employment in March was down 4.7% compared to March 2020.

The industry’s total production, which we define as the total average weekly hours per month multiplied by the total number of production and non-supervisory workers employed each month, was 7.24 million man-hours in