Cambridge Mobile Telematics Acquires TrueMotion

Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT), the leader in mobile telematics and analytics, announced it has acquired TrueMotion, the second largest mobile telematics provider. CMT will now provide telematics services to 21 out of the 25 largest auto insurers in the United States, and across more than 20 countries, including Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Japan, and Australia.

Mobile telematics is estimated to become a $125 billion market in the next five years, powering the next generation of digital auto insurance. CMT’s platform combines sensor fusion, artificial intelligence, and behavioral science to enable insurers, rideshare companies, fleet operators, automakers, and

