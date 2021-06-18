Boyd Group Acquires Collision Repair Center in Pittsburgh

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of a collision repair center in Pittsburgh, Pa.

This new Gerber Collision & Glass location operated as Wolbert Auto Body & Repair and provided service in the community for 49 years. Pittsburgh is the second largest city in Pennsylvania, the county seat of Allegheny County, and the primary city in a metropolitan area of 2.3 million people.

“We look forward to adding this established team to the Gerber family as our second location in Pittsburgh and fourth in this market,” said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. “The addition of this