WIN Names 2021 Board Members and Cornerstone Award

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced its 2021 Board of Directors.

WIN’s Board consists of representatives from numerous industry segments including collision repair shops, distributors, suppliers, consultants, paint manufacturers, recyclers, insurance companies, and others.

The 2021 WIN Board of Directors include the following officers:

  • Jenny Anderson was elected Chair of the Women’s Industry Network Board of Directors.

    Chair – Jenny Anderson – Entegral Powered by Enterprise

  • Vice Chair – Tanya Sweetland – MAP Investco
  • Past Chair – Cheryl Boswell – DCR Systems, LLC
  • Administrative Vice-Chair – Susie Frausto – The Boyd Group/Gerber Collision & Glass
  • Treasurer – Kathy Coffey –
