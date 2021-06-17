Mitchell Partners with Toyota to Provide Collision Repair Facilities with Real-Time Access to Vehicle Recall Data

Mitchell today announced that Mitchell Cloud Estimating now surfaces VIN-specific recall notices on Toyota vehicles. This gives collision repairers timely access to safety recall information as the estimate is written, helping to improve safety recall completions.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recently reported that safety recalls affected more than 53 million vehicles and items of motor vehicle equipment in the US. To help ensure this data is easily accessible to collision repairers, Mitchell Cloud Estimating alerts users to active safety and emissions recalls from Toyota. U.S. and Canadian repairers can then share this important information with vehicle owners