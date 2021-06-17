Broadly Expands Consumer Communications and Review Solutions to Serve Collision Repair Market

Broadly, Inc., the provider of software communications solutions for local businesses, announced its ofﬁcial launch into the collision repair sector.

Broadly’s reputation management and communication tools are currently used by thousands of auto repair shop owners to boost their online presence, attract new customers, engage with the modern consumer and make payment processing simple and contactless.

“Collision is a natural ﬁt for us,” said Mindy Lauck, CEO of Broadly. “We’re very excited to help collision owners attract new business and elevate the collision repair experience for customers.”

Since launching in 2014, Broadly has helped thousands of local business owners grow