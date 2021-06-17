CollisionWeek

Australia Parliament Passes Automotive Right to Repair Law

New law requires vehicle manufacturers to provide access to service and repair information to independent automotive and collision repair facilities as well as training providers.

Legislation in the Australian Parliament to require vehicle manufacturer and other affiliated data providers to make repair information supplied to dealer repair facilities available to independent repairers and training groups was approved by both Houses of Parliament today with its passage in the Australia Senate. The Australia House of Representative, where the legislation was introduced in March, had passed the legislation in May.

Right to Repair Legislation Introduced in AustraliaThe legislation, the Motor Vehicle Service and Repair Information Sharing Scheme

