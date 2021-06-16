NJM Expands Business Insurance into Pennsylvania

NJM Insurance Group is now writing businessowners policies, corresponding excess and umbrella policies, and commercial auto policies in Pennsylvania.

“NJM has earned a reputation as a company committed to fulfilling the insurance needs of its policyholders with the highest levels of service,” said Mitch Livingston, NJM president and CEO. “We are thrilled to bring our 108-year business insurance legacy to the Pennsylvania marketplace.”

The ProEdge Businessowners Policy provides protection for property and liability risks associated with small businesses. NJM’s Commercial Excess and Umbrella policy can expand coverage and provide higher limits of liability for ProEdge policyholders. Businesses can apply for