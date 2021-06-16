Liberty Mutual Offers Auto Insurance Customers Real-Time Hailstorm Alerts

Liberty Mutual Insurance announced a service to help keep customers and their vehicles safe when a hailstorm is coming. Using Accuweather forecast data and SMS text capabilities, the nation’s sixth-largest auto insurer alerts customers that damaging hail in their area is expected and encourages moving vehicles to a protected location. Liberty Mutual auto customers in 21 states can opt-in for this free, proactive service.

Hail is a leading cause of car and property damage in many states and produced more than 2.8 million insurance claims from 2017-2019, according to a National Insurance Crime Bureau review of Insurance Services Office claims