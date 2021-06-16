CSN Adds Dealer Collision Repair Center to Network in Ontario

CSN Collision Centres announced the addition of CSN Town and Country, a 15,000 sq. ft. dealer-owned repair facility situated in the community of Perth, Ontario, Canada to its network. The new location is the 100th under the CSN banner in the province.

“We are excited to add another repairer to the roster here in Ontario,” said CSN Collision Centres Vice President of Sales, Larry French. “CSN is proving that we have options for repairers regardless of their ownership structure and the value of our business model extends to independent or dealer-affiliated locations.”

CSN Town and Country Manager, Bob Steed, oversees