U.S. Department of Transportation Includes Automatic Emergency Braking Requirement in Spring Regulatory Agenda

Regulation would replace 2015 voluntary agreement.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) on June 11 announced the Department’s portions of the Unified Agenda (also known as the Spring Regulatory Agenda) identifying the actions the Department plans to take over the next year and beyond.

The portion of the regulatory agenda addressing roadway safety proposes to make safety technologies like automatic emergency braking (AEB) standard, to ensure better data collection for autonomous vehicle technology deployments to enable safe innovation, and to update our roadway design and operational practices for the first time in a decade.

In 2015, USDOT National Highway Traffic