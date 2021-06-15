MSO Symposium November 1st in Las Vegas

Automotive Service Association announces post-COVID conference format for live event.

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced that the 10th Annual MSO Symposium will be taking place as a live and in-person event on Monday, November 1st at the Mandalay Bay hotel conference center in Las Vegas, Nev.

Over the past several weeks, the event’s advisory board meetings have made it clear that board members, executives from multi-shop operators (MSOs), and many others in the industry are looking forward to a face-to-face event and are making plans to attend the program in November.

The MSO Symposium is an annual collision industry