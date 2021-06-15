Crash Champions Enters Northern California Market with Acquisition of Two Collision Repair Centers

Crash Champions, LLC announced it has entered the Northern California market through the acquisition of American Autobody Specialist (AAS), located in Fairfield, Calif., and Diablo Auto Body, located in Pleasanton. With a presence already established in Southern California, the company now has 27 collision repair centers across the state.

“We are excited to launch and begin growing our brand in the NorCal region, and the teams at both AAS and Diablo provide us with a terrific springboard in the Bay Area for this opportunity,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Both have earned stellar reputations and a