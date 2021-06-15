CollisionWeek

Classic Collision Acquires 4 Collision Repair Centers in Florida

Classic Collision, LLC announced its newest acquisition of all four Mitchco Collision Repair centers in Florida. Classic Collision now operates 25 repair centers in Florida and a total of 78 nationwide in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, California, and Alaska.

Classic Collision Inc. logoMitchco Collision Repair is a family-owned and operated auto repair business providing friendly and quality repairs to the entire Brevard County area.

“We are excited to continue our growth and provide high-quality repairs to the customers in our community under the Classic name,” said Dave Mitchell, former owner of Mitchco.

"Mitchco Collision Repair centers are relatively new to the auto

