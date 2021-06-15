Boyd Group Acquires Collision Repair Center in New York State

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of a collision repair center in Victor, N.Y.

This new Gerber Collision & Glass location operated as Austin-Spencer Collision Repair Center – Victor, servicing the community for 35 years. Victor is located in the northwest corner of Ontario County and appeals to many commuters with its proximity to Rochester.

“We welcome this experienced and well-performing team which will strengthen our ability to deliver high-quality customer service to this region,” said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. “This repair center is near our existing locations in Fairport and Canandaigua, strengthening our brand