CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Boyd Group Acquires Collision Repair Center in New York State

Boyd Group Acquires Collision Repair Center in New York State

By Leave a Comment

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of a collision repair center in Victor, N.Y.

Boyd GroupThis new Gerber Collision & Glass location operated as Austin-Spencer Collision Repair Center – Victor, servicing the community for 35 years. Victor is located in the northwest corner of Ontario County and appeals to many commuters with its proximity to Rochester.

“We welcome this experienced and well-performing team which will strengthen our ability to deliver high-quality customer service to this region,” said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. “This repair center is near our existing locations in Fairport and Canandaigua, strengthening our brand

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey