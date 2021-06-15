AsTech Acquires Mobile Tech RX

Repairify, Inc., the parent of AsTech, announced today it acquired Mobile Tech RX, an automotive and collision repair reconditioning application with over 4,000 companies and approximately 6,000 active users. The application enables technicians to estimate, invoice, manage teams and collision repair workflow, process repair orders and capture data on-the-go through their mobile devices.

Mobile Tech RX also provides instant damage pricing estimates using machine learning enabled AI and computer vision with dispatch functionality to their technicians across the country in their own marketplace. The acquisition represents the twelfth add-on for asTech and its private equity parent Kinderhook Industries’ 112th automotive-related