CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AsTech Acquires Mobile Tech RX

AsTech Acquires Mobile Tech RX

By Leave a Comment

Repairify, Inc., the parent of AsTech, announced today it acquired Mobile Tech RX, an automotive and collision repair reconditioning application with over 4,000 companies and approximately 6,000 active users. The application enables technicians to estimate, invoice, manage teams and collision repair workflow, process repair orders and capture data on-the-go through their mobile devices.

asTech logoMobile Tech RX also provides instant damage pricing estimates using machine learning enabled AI and computer vision with dispatch functionality to their technicians across the country in their own marketplace. The acquisition represents the twelfth add-on for asTech and its private equity parent Kinderhook Industries’ 112th automotive-related

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey