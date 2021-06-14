Vehicle Manufacturers’ Lawsuit Against Massachusetts Right to Repair Law Goes to Trial this Week

The Federal lawsuit by the association representing vehicle manufacturers that was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts seeking to prevent the Commonwealth’s updated Right to Repair law from taking effect will go to trial this week. On November 3, 2020 more than 75% of voters in Massachusetts voted yes on Ballot Question 1 that proposed to amend the existing Right to Repair laws in the Commonwealth to expand access to mechanical data necessary to perform vehicle maintenance and repairs including data transmitted wirelessly over telematics systems.

The suit, Alliance for Automotive Innovation vs. Maura Healy,