SCA Appraisal Rebrands as SCA Claims Services

SCA Appraisal Company announced it has rebranded as SCA Claim Services.

“My parents started Southern California Appraisal in 1979, servicing auto claims out of their garage. They did it under simple principles like client commitment and respecting people,” says SCA President, Tim Davis, Jr. “In the four decades that followed, we have grown into a nationwide service provider while also greatly expanding our menu of services. We’ve changed our name to SCA Claim Services to better reflect the total value we offer our customers.”

In March, SCA unveiled its new nationwide property adjusting service, offering insurance clients the ease and