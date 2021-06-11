CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / USAA to Acquire Insurtech Company Noblr

USAA to Acquire Insurtech Company Noblr

By Leave a Comment

Acquisition will provide usage-based insurance offering to USAA members.

USAA announced that it plans to acquire insurtech company Noblr, Inc. to offer usage-based insurance (UBI) to its members. The acquisition complements USAA’s behavior-based insurance (BBI) program, SafePilot, that grew 200% in 2020. Nearly half of new policyholders in the states where SafePilot is available opt in to the program.

USAA Noblr logos

The Noblr, Inc. UBI program will be separate from SafePilot, which primarily uses behavioral data. UBI and BBI programs incentivize drivers to examine their driving habits, ultimately creating safer roadways while offering savings. Both programs will be optional for members.

USAA

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey