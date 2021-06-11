U.S. Automotive Aftermarket Sales Forecasted to Increase 11.2% in 2021

The automotive aftermarket proved its resiliency once again with a stronger than expected performance in 2020, despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, and is anticipated to recover robustly in 2021. Total United States light duty automotive aftermarket sales are forecasted to increase 11.2% in 2021, totaling $325 billion, according to the 2021 Joint Channel Forecast Model produced jointly by the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) and the Auto Care Association. This data was initially released in a joint, member-exclusive webinar led by Shane Norton of IHS Markit on June 7.

An additional 5.3% growth is expected for 2022 and growth will