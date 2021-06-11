CollisionWeek

Tyrone Michael Jordan Joins Axalta Board of Directors

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) announced that Tyrone Michael Jordan (TJ) has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. He will serve on the Company’s Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Axalta logo“We are extremely pleased to welcome TJ to the Axalta Board of Directors and look forward to his contributions in helping Axalta achieve its ambitious growth agenda,” said Mark Garrett, Axalta’s Board Chair. “As an accomplished leader in the global mobility and aerospace industries, TJ brings valuable experience and insights relevant to Axalta’s Mobility business, as well as a strong international and

