Solera’s Omnitracs Releases Next-Generation Solution for Inattentive Driving

Omnitracs, that was recently acquired by Solera, announced the release of SmartSense for Inattentive Driving+, the next generation of SmartSense. SmartSense for Inattentive Driving+’s integrated cab-facing cameras and sensor employ AI and computer vision to detect suspected sleep, drowsiness, cell phone usage, smoking, and general inattention, alerting drivers to take action to avoid a collision.

Distracted driving is a rapidly growing epidemic with 3,142 fatalities in distraction-affected crashes in 2019 – a 9.9% increase from 2018.1 SmartSense for Inattentive Driving+ detects and proactively notifies drivers when they are distracted or drowsy, providing immediate in-cab feedback for fleets large and