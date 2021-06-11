Hertz’s Reorganization Plan Confirmed by Bankruptcy Court

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:HTZGQ) announced that the Bankruptcy Court confirmed the Company’s Plan of Reorganization. The Plan unimpairs all classes of creditors (who are legally deemed to have accepted it) and was approved by more than 97% of voting shareholders. The Court’s approval clears the way for Hertz to emerge from Chapter 11 by the end of June 2021.

As a result of its restructuring efforts, Hertz will emerge from Chapter 11 with a stronger balance sheet and greater financial flexibility than it had prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced Hertz to file for Chapter