O’Rielly Chevrolet Opens ADAS Calibration Center in Tucson

AirPro Diagnostics and Car ADAS Solutions announced that an affiliate of Tucson-based O’Rielly Chevrolet will open an ADAS calibration center, Tucson ADAS Calibration Center, LLC (TACC), to serve the Tucson and Southern Arizona markets.

“We welcome TACC to the Car ADAS Solutions family of best-in-class calibration centers,” stated Greg Peeters, Car ADAS founder and CEO. “Protecting lives through the precise calibration of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems is the Car ADAS mission, and in partnership with AirPro Diagnostics we look forward to working with the TACC team to deliver safe and complete calibrations to all of their valued customers. Our patent-pending process